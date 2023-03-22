Biological Man Is One of USA Today’s Women of the Year

Last year, Rachel Levine was one of USA Today’s “Women of the Year,” and this year, another man or trans woman won the title as one of the newspaper’s 2023 Women of the Year.

Minnesota state Rep. Leigh Finke transitioned from male to female in 2017. Finke won 81% of the vote in the district in November, 2022. He was married to a woman and had two children. He was angry when Donald Trump became president so he became a woman and it ended his marriage as one can well understand.

USA Today described Finke as “an activist for transgender and LGBTQ+ rights, as well as Black Lives Matter, almost her whole life.”

“I know what I’m doing here, right? I know why I ran for office. I know what it means to want to find someone in office who is like you,” said the lawmaker in the article. “So that’s why I’m running. I want to do many things across many issues. But at the end of the day, the reason I’m here is because nobody who’s trans has ever been here before.”

The Left is erasing women, and men will be erased next. The goal is to eliminate gender.

There are two genders, male and female, period. The Left claims they love women, but they’re erasing us. America is a pathetic joke.

Biological male Leigh Finke beat out every biological woman in Minnesota to become one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year pic.twitter.com/wCg79b08KV — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) March 21, 2023

