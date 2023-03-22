Another Leak Claims Trump Committed “Criminal Violations”

Another leak to hurt Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump comes from the Special Counsel Office. The claim is DJT committed criminal violations in the documents case.

“Prosecutors in the special counsel’s office have presented compelling preliminary evidence that former President Donald Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys about his retention of classified materials after leaving office, a former top federal judge wrote Friday in a sealed filing, according to sources who described its contents to ABC News” ABC News reports.

U.S. Judge Beryl Howell “wrote last week that prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office had made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations,” according to the sources and that attorney-client privileges invoked by two of his lawyers could therefore be pierced.”

Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran was ordered to testify and hand over documents and notes. This is destroying attorney-client privilege. Democrats don’t care.

Howell said the prosecution met the standard that Donald Trump committed criminal violations. But they will have to come up with more evidence to charge the former president.

Howell is an anti-Trump leftist judge.

So, as Alvin Bragg prepares to arrest Donald Trump for a non-crime, Fani Willis is preparing a RICO case against him. Now we have another leak that Special Counsel Jack Smith and Judge Howell found evidence Donald Trump committed crimes. This is a political persecution.

Related