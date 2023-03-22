Donald Trump Responds to Leak of DOJ “Criminal Violations”

As we reported yesterday, ABC News shared another leak from the ‘Justice’ Department’s Office of the Special Counsel. On her last day in the position, Beryl Howell, a far-left chief judge in D.C. ruled that enough evidence was presented to suggest Donald Trump committed “criminal violations.” Therefore, she allowed the dissolution of Donald Trump’s attorney-client privilege. Evan Corcoran, Trump’s lawyer, has to share everything he has and testify in Trump’s case.

Howell admitted there was insufficient evidence for charges since the threshold was higher.

Howell isn’t just breaking the privilege for Donald Trump; she’s showing the country no one has it if some judge decides they don’t.

On Tuesday night, Trump fired back at ABC News about the report and the new charges pursued by the Special Counsel’s office. This is happening as the Manhattan DA charges him for a non-crime, and a Georgia DA is trying to find Trump guilty of RICO charges.

Donald Trump responded on TruthSocial:

“Shame on Fake News ABC for broadcasting ILLEGALLY LEAKED false allegations from a Never Trump, now former chief judge, against the Trump legal team. This disinformation is on par with their breathless Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, and ‘no-collusion’ Mueller speculation, all of which were totally disproven. These leaks are happening because there is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump. The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion because they are clearly losing the political battle. ‘The real story here, that Fake News ABC SHOULD be reporting on is that prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever.’ President Trump is the only leader fighting for the Constitution in order to protect the American people from being abused by a crooked system.”

Speaker McCarthy responded, by highlighting the fact that “Our justice system should not be used to target political opponents. Period.”

That is the most important aspect of this, isn’t it? No one is safe if they can do this to a former President. Cherry-picked leaks, congenital liars and hookers as witnesses, a Georgia DA who ran on getting Donald Trump, and a highly biased Special Counsel.

At the same time, the world is re-aligning against the United States, and our borders are wide open. Twenty-two thousand Russians came last year, not counting gotaways. Do you think some might be our enemies? Those are the actual criminal violations.

As this goes down, Russian President Putin called China’s Maoist President Xi, “my dear friend.”

