Birthright Citizenship Case About to Be Decided

The Supreme Court is set to conclude its nine-month term Friday with a flurry of rulings. The most important case is President Trump’s effort to end automatic birthright citizenship.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has six cases left to decide of those in which it heard oral arguments in the current term, which began in October.

Other cases are on such issues as voting rights, religious rights and health care.

Automatic Birthright Citizenship

Children of people here illegally are automatically citizens. People travel to the United States to have their babies so they will become automatic citizens. The damaging policy is based on the 14th Amendment which was aimed at protecting American blacks and slaves, not people coming illegally.

President Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office this year ending anchor babies. Our Founding Fathers never meant to invite people to come here illegally to have babies and collect immediate welfare.

Three federal District Court judges issued nationwide injunctions blocking the order. Even though there is no same reason to keep this policy, we may be stuck with it.

It’s a scam using a distorted interpretation of a post-civil war amendment It’s a fringe idea.

Along with birthright citizenship, the other five cases the court has to decide concern:

