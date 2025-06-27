Rep. Ogles Calls for Mamdani to Be Investigated, Potentially Losing Citizenship

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) formally requested Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate and revoke the U.S. citizenship of radical socialist and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Rep. Ogles believes he may have obtained citizenship under false circumstances in 2018. Mamdani was compelled to reveal his terrorist acquaintances when he applied.

He wrote in part:

“According to public reports, including a June 21, 2025 New York Post article, Mr. Mamdani expressed open solidarity with individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses prior to becoming a U.S. citizen.’ Specifically, he rapped: “Free the Holy Land Five / My guys.”

“The Holy Land Foundation was convicted in 2008 for providing material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization. Publicly praising the Foundation’s convicted leadership as “my guys” raises serious concerns about whether Mr. Mamdani held affiliations or sympathies he failed to disclose during the naturalization process.

“While I understand that some may raise First Amendment concerns about taking legal action based on expressive conduct, such as rap lyrics, speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility for naturalization.

“If an individual publicly glorifies a group convicted of financing terrorism, it is entirely appropriate for federal authorities to inquire whether that individual engaged in non-public forms of support such as organizational affiliation, fundraising, or advocacy-that would have required disclosure on Form N-400 or during a naturalization interview.

“Moreover, Mr. Mamdani has recently refused opportunities to reject the pro-terrorist rallying cry to “globalize the intifada” — a call to expand violent attacks on civilians to the United States and around the world. While political speech in isolation is not dispositive, in light of earlier expressions of admiration for individuals convicted of supporting terrorism, a troubling pattern emerges that warrants formal scrutiny. …”

Rep. Ogles wrote on X, “Zohran ‘little muhammad’ Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York.”

“He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings,” Ogles wrote.

There Is Evidence

Zohran recently had an unindicted co-conspirator in 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center speak for him at a rally.

At ICNA’s national conference, radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj took the stage. This is the same Wahhaj who was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. His son is now serving life in prison—for running a jihad training camp on American soil.

Zohran “little muhammad” Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings. Attached is my letter to @AGPamBondi. pic.twitter.com/RWCZm67VOr — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 26, 2025

‼️Shocking ‼️ Zohran Mamdani isn’t just a “communist lunatic” – he’s a devout Muslim with open theocratic ambitions. He’s made it crystal clear: Islam isn’t just his faith – it’s his weapon. He supports Sharia, backs BDS, demonizes law enforcement, vilifies Hindus, Jews, and… pic.twitter.com/NtzPRzvoul — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) June 25, 2025

Conquered (Again): Islamized New York City On the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Islamic attack on Israelis/Jews. MAS (Muslim American Society) marked the day by leading Salat Al-Asr in the middle of New York City—a blatant show of Islamic dominance, not a so-called “prayer’… pic.twitter.com/6arQYT9Dv7 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 7, 2024

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email