Black Quadriplegic Trans Model in a Dress at Met Gala

Democrats are making a point, but it’s not a good one. It’s DEI on acid. They think having the first Black trans woman (a man) with quadriplegia as a model makes sense. The type of people who like these outlandish, useless ideas have too much money and too much time on their hands.

This is man in a dress who can’t model clothes in a way that would make buyers want to buy.

Aaron Rose Philip is the first Black transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to be signed to a major modeling agency. https://t.co/OUK8SBdxQw pic.twitter.com/nO4fNyP6uq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 4, 2026

Highlighting the loony PETA crowd is also ridiculous.