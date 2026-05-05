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Home Clown World Black Quadriplegic Trans Model in a Dress at Met Gala

Black Quadriplegic Trans Model in a Dress at Met Gala

By
M Dowling
-
0
23

Democrats are making a point, but it’s not a good one. It’s DEI on acid. They think having the first Black trans woman (a man) with quadriplegia as a model makes sense. The type of people who like these outlandish, useless ideas have too much money and too much time on their hands.

This is man in a dress who can’t model clothes in a way that would make buyers want to buy.

Highlighting the loony PETA crowd is also ridiculous.

 

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