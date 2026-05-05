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Home Home James Woods on the “Commie Weasel” Mayor Bass

James Woods on the “Commie Weasel” Mayor Bass

By
M Dowling
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0
30

LA’s communist Mayor Karen Bass spent a quarter of a million taxpayer dollars for signs telling anyone who could read them that ICE is not allowed in parks and city property. As James Woods says in the post, she knows the signs are not legal. He believes it will backfire, leading people to congregate and get deported.

Last year, Bass told the radicals in LA, part of her Rapid Response Network, to let everyone know when ICE is around. The network includes gangs, antifa, illegal aliens, and any terrorists here and there.

Her economic skills are abysmal. Bass, who mourned Fidel Castro, is running for re-election, so her budget has a less dire outlook in 2026 than in 2025. She raised taxes on businesses and utilities. Her spending priorities are putting the homeless in hotels, hiring 510 police officers, and repairing some streets.

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