The New World Order: Removing 100K Troops from Europe

The U.S. is considering moving 100,000 troops from Europe and halting trillions in defense spending. It will establish a new world order and not the one Europe intended. Secretary of State Rubio said Europe wants us to defend them, but when we needed help, they wouldn’t let us use the joint bases that we fund. They wouldn’t let us fly over their nations.

Ironically, ending the Iran threat would help Europe more than it would help us. Some say their actions will cause Iran to suffer much more than necessary. If they had helped, perhaps the war could have ended sooner.

Then again, Europe believes it is not their war and is offended that they weren’t consulted before the war began.

Without the U.S., they are in danger from enemies like Russia.

They are planning a new world order of woke, one that is doomed to failure, even more so without the United States.

Watch:

🚨 🇺🇸🇪🇺BREAKING: THE NEW WORLD ORDER — U.S. Moves to Withdraw 100,000 Troops from Europe and Halt Trillions in Defense Spending [VIDEO] A historic turning point: The U.S. signals a massive troop withdrawal from Europe and a halt to trillions in defense spending, forcing a global… pic.twitter.com/d7LqmHyE1l — Commentary: Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 3, 2026

Transcript

“When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is No? Then why are we in NATO? You have to ask that question. Why do we have billions and billions of dollars, hundreds of billions of dollars over the years, trillions of dollars, and all these American forces stationed in the region? If we can only use that, … in our time of need, we’re not going to be allowed to use those bases.

“So I think there’s no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to re-examine that relationship. We’re going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country. Ultimately, that’s a decision for the President to make, and he’ll have to make it.

“We’re going to finish the job here. As I said, we’re very, very close to achieving our objectives on all of these things that I’ve outlined, but I do think, unfortunately, we are going to have to reexamine whether or not this alliance that has served this country well for a while is still serving that purpose, or is it now become a one-way street where America is simply in a position to defend Europe, but when we need the help of our allies, they’re going to deny us basing rights, and they’re going to deny us overflight.

“I think these are very legitimate questions that we need to be asking, and these are going to have to be very carefully examined after this conflict is over.”