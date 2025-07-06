BlackRock Inc., one of the world’s largest investment companies, has stopped looking for investors and war profiteers for a Ukraine recovery fund in early 2025 after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

According to Bloomberg, BlackRock decided to suspend talks with investors about a Ukraine recovery investment fund in January 2025 when Trump won the presidential election.

They wanted to collect $15 billion.

As Zelensky refuses to come down off his demands for the return of all lands including Crimea and eternal protection with the US in Ukraine, Russia takes more and more land. Putin will keep going, and will not consider the temporary solution of a ceasefire. Russia will not accept NATO on its border. They see it as an existential threat. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to lose. The country is being devastated.

Investors are betting on Ukraine losing.

It’s Europe’s Continent

Bloomberg reports that the US government was notably absent from the fund’s sponsors in December 2024.

In January, BlackRock decided to halt the process, citing a “lack of interest” — primarily from the United States. Washington did not formally support the initiative.

Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about supporting Ukraine and has vowed to end the war through direct talks with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has avoided taking a clear position on financing Ukraine’s defense or reconstruction efforts.

Bloomberg added that France is working on a proposal for a fund to replace the cancelled BlackRock initiative. It is their continent.

No one thinks it will succeed with the US to back it up.

A BlackRock spokesperson confirmed that the company concluded its pro bono advisory work on the Ukrainian fund in 2024 and currently holds no active mandate from the Government of Ukraine.

As reported earlier, in January 2024, Ukraine’s reconstruction bank, being developed with the help of major global investment banks including BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase, was expected to begin operating within the year.

The State of Affairs

They have to kidnap men to go up against the Russians. Both sides are losing enormous numbers of soldiers every day.

NEW: A dozen Ukrainian women stop Zelensky's military recruiters from abducting more men off the street. After the men are shoved into a van, the women block it, open the doors and trunk, and free them. Forced conscription for an unwinnable war.

Many in Congress no longer want to send funds to President Zelensky.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) announces she will NOT vote for any more Ukraine funding. Her reasons:

– Zelensky canceled elections

– US weapons reportedly being sold on the black market

– “Disrespected” Trump, Vance

– “Billions have been laundered there”

– Put…