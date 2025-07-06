Mexicans Angrily Protest Americans Moving In

Mexicans are protesting people from the United States and other countries moving into their country. It’s causing Mexican flight. They are moving to other neighborhoods to get away from them.
One complaint is they don’t even speak Spanish. These interlopers from America are also causing prices to climb.
The officials are trying to keep them in separate neighborhoods now and are building housing for them .
Oh, cry me a river.
The protests aren’t a joke.
This is absolutely inane, you literally CAN’T MAKE THIS UP
Protestors in Mexico breaking windows and rioting because “gringos, stop stealing our homes”
“People coming from other countries, mostly foreigners, who want to impose their culture, their prices and displace Mexicans,… pic.twitter.com/H4RNC8ZdQU
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 5, 2025
I’ve never understood the desire of any American to live in Mexico. But then, those who leave for Mexico are likely to be Mexico’s loss and our gain.