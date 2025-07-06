Mexicans Angrily Protest Americans Moving In

M Dowling
85

Mexicans are protesting people from the United States and other countries moving into their country. It’s causing Mexican flight. They are moving to other neighborhoods to get away from them.

One complaint is they don’t even speak Spanish. These interlopers from America are also causing prices to climb.

The officials are trying to keep them in separate neighborhoods now and are building housing for them .

Oh, cry me a river.

The protests aren’t a joke.

Saltherring
Saltherring
44 minutes ago

I’ve never understood the desire of any American to live in Mexico. But then, those who leave for Mexico are likely to be Mexico’s loss and our gain.

