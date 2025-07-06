The Flash Flood Catastrophe in Texas

The horror of the deaths due to the flooding in Texas hill country is unbearable to even hear and report. Kristi Noem is in Texas trying to help the victims. The victims saw 25 – 26 feet of water in 45 minutes at 3 am. This was a flash flood, not a scheduled evacuation.

Everyone was notified and rescues were happening during the flooding. Texas’s response was incredible. No one could have predicted this. By way of comparison, it affected ten square miles while North Carolina’s was thousands of square miles.

President Trump is in the process of upgrading The National Weather Service although this flood would not have been affected. They didn’t predict this amount of rain. They expected 3″ to 6″ of rain. However, it was enough to have emergency teams on standby and they were immediately activated as soon as the flooding began. As a first responder answered the call, his vehicle was swept away. Even first responders were caught off guard.

They have more than enough help. They are searching 30 miles away for survivors because that is how far victims could have been swept away.

Catastrophic flooding struck central Texas yesterday, causing the Guadalupe River near Kerrville to surge by more than 20-26 feet within 90 minutes, leading to widespread damage and road washouts.

The death toll rose to 52 people across five counties. In Kerr County, officials reported 43 deaths — 28 adults and 15 children.

Rescuers are searching for at least 20 young girls.

Some families have begun identifying campers who were killed in the flooding. Officials said this morning the tally of children missing from Camp Mystic stood at 27. The flooding hit while they slept.

