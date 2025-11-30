BlackRock’s Larry Fink Is As Dangerous As You Thought

Larry Fink during an interview posted by Wide Awake Media explained the eye-popping power he has and how he intrudes on the political scene for more. It’s also alarming that he sides with communists. However, that’s what globalists do. Like communists, they prefer centralization in all things. They think the Fink’s of the world are superior and should control it all.

“This access that you have, which I think is almost unique, I do believe, because of the business model of who and what we are, our reach, we’re heavily involved in most countries retirement whether it’s in Mexico, we’re the largest third non Mexican, not a for retirement manager. We’re the largest retirement manager non-Japanese in Japan, you know? We’re the largest retirement manager in the UK, including the domestics. And so having that position, it’s all about long term issues, but it’s, it’s, it’s things that you can’t replicate because it’s based on years of relationships. And trust and you know? Whether it is, and I then I go out of my way when there’s somebody who’s new in their role, a new prime minister, I, you know, I will spend time generally.

“What I try to do is spend time before they win and meet the candidates. So whether it’s in Mexico, spending time with Claudia (Scheinbaum) before she won, or spending time with Keir Starmer, you know? It’s just spending time with them and just saying, you know, you have access to whatever information you need.”

Claudia and Keir are communists and terrible in their positions. And Lefty Larry has way too much power:

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink boasts that his company's global reach grants him unparalleled influence over future world leaders, including Keir Starmer, "before they win". "It's based on years of relationships and trust."

And there’s this:

Larry Fink isn't predicting the future—he's blueprinting BlackRock's next power grab. When the CEO of the world's largest asset manager says "every currency, ETF, and asset will be digitized and tokenized," what he's really saying is: – Central banks? Hand over control. We'll…

Thomas Jefferson warned about the dangers of a national bank.

“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies,” Jefferson wrote. ” If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around(these banks) will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”

“The issuing power of currency shall be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”

Fink has too much power. He’s a true globalist looking for total centralized control – over us!