Funding Our Own Demise: Billions of Dollars for Afghans Alone

Since 2021, terrorist Ramanullah Lakanwal never bothered to learn English or work. He lived in a $2,000 a month apartment courtesy the US taxpayer. Then he killed a National Guardsmen and critically injured another.

The U.S. government has spent over $14 billion on Afghan evacuees alone since 2021. Lakanwal was one of the beneficiaries of our forced generosity.

A total of $8.7 billion specifically went to Operation Allies Welcome (OAW or JBMDL) through the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security. Other billions were added later.

There were many reports during the evacuation that wealthy people and people approved by the Taliban got on the planes while true allies from Afghanistan could not get past the Taliban who encircled the Kabul airport in close proximity to the gate. Biden’s teams didn’t even bother to evacuate people outside of Kabul, and many actual allies were tortured, hanged, beheaded. They were hunted down like animals.

On August 26, 2021, General MacKenzie said during a presser (below) that he is using the Taliban as a tool to protect us as much as possible. He had to let people “own the airfield.” That was when our 12 soldiers were murdered along with hundreds of Afghans.