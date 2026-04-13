Blockade Begins Tuesday; Erdogan Threatens Israel

US Central Command (CENTCOM) says American forces will begin implementing a blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, following a proclamation by President Donald Trump.”

“Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and chief negotiator has mocked the US plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, warning Americans they may soon long for today’s fuel prices.”

“Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

Markets are very concerned.

Turkey Is Threatening to Invade Lebanon

Turkey’s president has strongly criticised Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating he is “blinded by blood and hate,” as one of his ministers dubbed him a “Hitler of our time”.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also threatened to invade Israel due to its onslaught of Lebanon.

The situation is very dangerous.