Trump Criticizes the Pope After the Pope’s Harsh Attacks on Him & the War

On Sunday, Pope Leo called for Israel to stop bombing Hezbollah, but he didn’t make an equal call to Hezbollah, and their bombing of Israel. He urged the international community not to turn its back on Ukraine.

On Saturday, without mentioning Trump by name, he made a nasty ad hominem remark. Leo said during a prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter’s Basilica, “Enough with the idolatry of self and money! Enough with the display of force! Enough with war! True strength is manifested in serving life.”

Pope Leo doesn’t like Secretary Hegseth’s comments, either.

Pope Leo XIV said he doesn’t fear President Donald Trump. Of course, he shouldn’t. There is nothing to fear. President Trump sees him as weak and feverishly focused on politics. He is not threatening him; rather, he is responding to him.

President Trump could pick better words, and should be especially respectful of the Pontiff. That being said, the Pontiff should not be political, and he is. As a Catholic, I do not have to listen to his opinion, only on faith and doctrine.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social

Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.

“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.

“And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.

“Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Pope Leo’s Response

Pope Leo said he doesn’t fear President Trump. There is nothing in President Trump’s post that should cause Pope Leo to say he is not afraid of President Trump, nothing. That was a gratuitous comment. I also wish Pope Leo would stop being so political. However, he has the right to speak, especially against war. The Pope is constantly criticizing the President and has been most intent on harshly condemning the war. I’d rather he prayed.

Pope Leo addressed Mr. Trump’s latest comments early Monday on a flight to Algeria to begin a 10-day trip to Africa.

“The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone, and the message of the gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,'” the pontiff said. [He is not honest here. Saying, Enough with the idolatry of self and money! is a personal attack.]

He continued, “I will not shy away from announcing the message of the gospel, of inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges for peace and reconciliation, of looking for ways to avoid war anytime that’s possible. To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is … not understanding what the message of the gospel is, and I’m sorry to hear that.

“But I will continue on with what I believe is the mission of the church in the world.

He also said, “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do. We are not politicians; we don’t deal with foreign policy from the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the gospel as a peacemaker. “

Pope Leo’s comments against the administration’s actions on numerous issues are nonstop and meant to influence.

He also urged an end to the war through negotiations, saying, “Certainly, the leaders of nations have compelling responsibilities. We cry out to them: stop! This is the time for peace! Sit at the tables of dialogue and mediation, not at the tables where rearmament is planned and death is deliberated!”

He doesn’t understand the Iranian leaders, but I sympathize with the sentiment.

The Pope also criticized the war on Friday in a post on social media, writing, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.”

No conflict? Should we sit back and let others destroy us? That’s an extreme interpretation of turning the other cheek. I’m not saying this war is the case because I don’t know. If they were truly too dangerous, I don’t want them to have a nuclear war either. They are a death cult.