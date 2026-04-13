IRGC Warns of Forceful Response to US Blockade

Iran warned Sunday that military vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz would be a violation of the fragile cease-fire and face a “strong and forceful response.” This comes after President Trump said US ships would enter the Strait to clear mines and blockade the Strait.

In a statement released through state-run media outlets, the IRGC said that military vessels will be subject to a “firm response” if they try to pass through the strait, which Iran has blocked since the U.S.–Iran war started in late February.

“Permission to transit, in accordance with specific regulations, is granted exclusively to non-military vessels,” the IRGC said. The statement did not say whether this applied to just the U.S. military or to other countries.

Trump announced plans earlier Sunday to stop “any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave” the waterway until there’s a point where all oil is allowed to go in and out without obstruction from Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy stated it has “full control” of the Strait and that the waterway remains open for non-military vessels.

“Contrary to the false claims of certain enemy officials, the Strait of Hormuz is open for the passage of non-military vessels under smart control and management, in accordance with specific regulations,” the naval forces said in a statement, according to two semi-official Iranian news agencies.

Usually, when a strait is open, you see ships going through it. One or two Chinese, Pakistani, or Russian vessels hardly qualify.