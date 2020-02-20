Bloomberg reveals who the winner was in last night’s debate

Former Mayor Bloomberg explained today on the campaign trail who he thought won last night’s debate — Donald Trump.

“So how was your night last night?” Bloomberg quipped at a campaign rally on Thursday. “Look, the real winner in the debate last night was Donald Trump.”

“I worry we may well be on the way to nominating somebody who cannot win in November, and if we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base like Sen. Sanders, it will be a fatal error,” he added. “We need Democrats and independents and Republicans to win.”

Bloomberg is considering putting out negative ads against his Democrat rivals. He thinks he can rescue his disastrous performance, which CNN analyst Van Jones described as Bloomberg going in as the Titanic meeting Iceberg Warren.

BLOOMBERG PICKED UP MORE ENDORSEMENTS THAN WARREN

We can’t count Bloomberg out yet, despite his abysmal performance last night at the hands of a hyper-aggressive Elizabeth Warren.

After the debate, he picked up more endorsements than Elizabeth Warren.

Biden has a whopping 49 official backings from members of the House and Senate, along with governors of several states.

Bloomberg picked up three endorsements Thursday following his first debate appearance, stealing Warren’s second place spot. The former New York City mayor has a total of 17 endorsements — 16 from U.S. Representatives and one from Rhode Island’s Democratic governor.

Warren comes in with 14 in total.

Bloomberg’s latest endorsements came from Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Pete Aguilar, and Nita Lowey of New Jersey, California, and New York respectively.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., takes fourth place with nine major endorsements.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Sound Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg are tied with seven.

Endorsements seem meaningless. They appear to be out of touch with the electorate. Biden isn’t going to win and Sanders likely will win. Bloomberg might improve if he gets on stage again, but he isn’t going to wow Democrats.

BLOOMBERG WILL KEEP GOING OUT OF FEAR OF BERNIE

Bloomberg’s wooden performance and ill-prepared responses should have been his Waterloo, but he’s not giving up.

Radio host Mark Simone pointed out a good example of Bloomberg’s arrogance in a new ad.

Still, don’t count him out.

Radio host Mark Simone pointed out a good example of Bloomberg's arrogance in a new ad.

For now, Sanders is the leader, with or without endorsements. In the end, Bloomberg is right when he says Donald Trump won last night.