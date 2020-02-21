Omar Responds After New Claims She Married Her Brother

Earlier, we reported that a Somali community leader has gone on the record to say that Rep. Ilhan Omar told him she married her brother. Her response was to put forward a conspiracy theory.

Omar tweeted out two screenshots of tweets from McCain, one that called out socialist Senator Bernie Sanders’ supporters for some of their online behavior. The other highlighted The Daily Mail’s explosive story from today on the new allegations made against Omar.

“The same people who chastise the progressive movement regularly traffic in anti-Muslim smears and hate speech against me and those I represent,” Omar claimed. “It’s almost as if they don’t genuinely care about online harassment.”

Omar then set up a conspiracy theory, claiming, “Paying people to generate fake news stories in order to delegitimize me and those I represent isn’t a good look. Desperation is a sad mobilizing tool.”

Paying people to generate fake new stories in order to delegitimize me and those I represent isn’t a good look. Desperation is a sad mobilizing tool. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 20, 2020

There is zero evidence that anyone has been paid to make up fake stories about her allegedly marrying her brother.

Scott Johnson at Powerline blog was the first to do extensive research on her marriage to her brother. Johnson said today that The Daily Mail source is his source who has been afraid to come forward in fear for his life. Abdi Osman is now a good friend of Johnson’s and he is not doing it for money. No one has paid him.

Johnson writes:

In my first meeting with him I asked Abdi over and over, why are you telling me this? He told me he loves the United States. He immigrated from Somalia by way of Yemen. He emphasized that the first time he was ever treated as a real human being and citizen was the moment when he landed in Chicago and was brought a wheelchair in which he was to be taken from the plane. He loves the United States and does not approve of how Omar has taken advantage of Americans.

Abdi now refuses to be silenced and is content to leave his fate in God’s hands. He is a devout Muslim.

She went on to call for acts to fight racism and Islamophobia, and boast that she is key to keeping the resistance alive. Perhaps she’s hinting at her defense with the first one.

To do nothing in the face of racism and Islamophobia is to condone it. Every member of Congress must join those of us on the right side of history to pass the #NOBANAct and #RepealTheBan once and for all. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 20, 2020

Their smiles serve as a daily reminder of why my presence in Congress is the resistance. May we all continue to see ourselves in the halls of power and be reminder that We The People are powerful! Thank you Columbia Heights for giving me the honor of representing you. pic.twitter.com/zz2JNdZyn1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 20, 2020