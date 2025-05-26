“School Board Member Bugs Out When She Hears They Might Say a Prayer”

A Cabarrus County school board meeting in North Carolina went south when a newly-elected Christian board member asked to have the board say an invocation before meetings since it is a “time-honored Tradition of our country.” Melanie Freeman ran as a Christian.

Another Board member, Pamela Escobar went bonkers hearing of an invocation.

“So this to me is very disturbing, because I think it sends the wrong message that we’re trying to communicate,” she said. “And frankly, we are not in the business of faith or religion!

Praying is the opposite of teaching and inspiring.

“That’s not what we do. We teach. We empower, we inspire. And so, to do something that would be the opposite of that is disheartening.”

“On top of it, this board prays. This board prays before every meeting if you choose to be part of it,” she said, citing a prayer group before meetings.

“How much prayer do you need? How much God do you need?” Escobar said. “This is exclusionary.

“[School employees] come here to work. To dedicate their lives to children. They didn’t come here to pray with you,” she continued.

“If you want to pray with them, take them to church. You want to be evangelical and do that? Go for it. But not on my time, not on their time and not on this community’s time. We’re not in this business. This is not the time or the place. We’re better than that.”

“I don’t need to participate in that, and I don’t think you need to make the entire school board join you in your prayer. And if you do, then you have to be prepared for people to sue us because they have the right to religious freedom,” she said.

“I don’t know why you need prayer to take this job seriously.”

Escobar told the board the prayer would take time away from “serious issues” and would make people feel unwelcome.

I’m sure she can sit it out, and so can the audience of heathens they apparently want to welcome (just kidding).

The motion passed 5-2 to draft a written policy regarding the invocation and then invite public comment.

It seems to me that the USA did a lot better when we prayed. The invocation is going to be neutral.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email