Confused, Starving Reporters Now Desperate for Food After Killing American Journalism

By John Kass

Sunday May 25, 2025

Excerpt

After it destroyed its own credibility by twisting the truth to protect Joe Biden and hide his senility, can American corporate legacy news media hope for rebirth?

No.

It’s dead. Journalism killed itself covering up Joe Biden’s senility so Democrats could maintain power. Humpty Dumpty can’t be put back together again. The media is a feast for crows.

CNN’s Fake Jake Tapper and the rest of them can shriek and pull out their hair, protesting wildly that they are true journalists interested in “speaking truth to power.”

That too, is a lie.

They are not journalists, they are political propagandists. They’re paid whores.

This latest episode of mainstream media corruption brings to mind an apocryphal story often wrongly attributed to Churchill or George Bernard Shaw, “Madam, we’ve already established what you are. All we’re doing now is discussing the price.”

The disgraced legacy news media is a one-eyed jack, a knave without honor, caught covering up for the Democrat Party lie, installing and maintaining the senile old man who had the nuclear codes. And the mainstream media, from the dying papers to CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC banded together vilifying any colleague who demanded answers.

The boss whore of this despicable gang is Tapper, who is now cashing in, selling his book, telling the tale he loudly condemned others for approaching . And all of his posse who profit after keeping their mouths shut for so long, after putting the nation through hell, deserve contempt. Tapper’s newfound “humility” is but another means to whitewash this shameful scandal.

In this they are much like the prostitute going through pockets after the client has been bludgeoned. But Jake the Fake is not alone. They told us he was “sharp as a tack” but was he? No.

Just who was running the country? And why should we trust anything the Democrats and their media coms shop tell us going forward?

