President Trump Might Reroute Harvard Funds, $3B, to Trade Schools

President Trump said Monday he was considering taking $3 billion of grant money from Harvard University and distributing it to trade schools around the country. President Trump wants the university to deal with the anti-Americanism and antisemitism that runs rampant through the university. He also wants them to abide by the anti-DEI Executive Order.

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” Trump wrote in a Monday morning post on Truth Social. “What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

Recently, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had taken them off the list to enroll foreign students, who account for almost 31% of their student body.

Noem said the school had to be held accountable for “fostering violence, failing to curb antisemitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

The school sued and that is now on hold.

The administration wants a list of international students with behavioral reports. They want to know who the radical Hamas supporters are so they can send them home. However, Harvard wants these people in the USA.

The administration said last week it would terminate $60 million in grants to Harvard, with the total amount of money taken away nearing $3 billion.

