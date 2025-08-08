Bocked! Radical Judge Boasberg’s “Especially Egregious” Ruling

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was split 2-1, with two Trump appointees in the majority and an Obama appointee dissenting. They found that Judge Boasberg abused his authority in pursuing contempt proceedings against the Trump administrations use of the Alien Enemies Act in deportations.

The decision overturns Washington-based Chief Judge James Boasberg’s finding of probable cause that officials could be held in criminal contempt over flights that removed alleged gang members from the U.S. after Boasberg had ordered the Trump administration to halt the deportations.

Hopefully, it will lead to the end of Boasberg’s endless pursuit of all things Donald Trump.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi immediately posted on X, describing the decision as a “MAJOR victory” that will aid the Trump administration in carrying out its mass deportation plans.

“We will continue fighting and WINNING in court for President Trump’s agenda to keep America Safe!” she added.

The anti-American ACLU is disappointed but will potentially take this to the Supreme Court. However, in April the Court vacated his ruling, and probably won’t appreciate this ruling.

Judge Neomi Rao found Boasberg’s attempts as “especially egregious,” since it implicated senior government officials. His ruling also constituted an “intrusion on the president’s foreign affairs authority.”

How could any judge not agree with this finding?