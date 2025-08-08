Tentative $1B Agreement with UCLA Over Racist Policies

The Trump administration began freezing approximately $584 million in funding to UCLA, the school’s chancellor Julio Frenk said in a letter to the university community, warning of “devastating” consequences to its research mission.

They now have a potential agreement or at least an offer.

A draft of a proposed agreement sent to the school Friday and obtained by CNN requires UCLA to pay the federal government $1 billion over multiple installments, along with a $172 million claims fund for people impacted by violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

The agreement the administration is proposing – which, if agreed to, would mark the biggest settlement it’s received from a higher education institution — requires a resolution monitor to oversee the school, as well as a new senior administrator who will be focused on compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

