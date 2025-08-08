DoJ Is Investigating NY AG James for Deprivation of Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office received subpoenas this week over an investigation into the handling of the civil case against Donald Trump. The probe is out of the Albany office and is looking into a possible deprivation of rights.

The Department of Justice convened a grand jury in the case.

The probe is in the early stages. James ran for office on “getting Trump,” and has tried to get him, certainly the civil case was profoundly flawed. She made a crime out of a common practice in real estate. Trump’s properties were secured for loans at Deutsche bank and elsewhere. They were appraised somewhat higher to give him an advantage. The banks agreed with him after doing their own appraisals and gave him the loans.

Everyone was happy and all made money.

The James Assault

James then appraised the properties extremely low and charged Trump civilly with fraud, boasting of her success. Before that she tried to get him criminally and failed. Civil suits are much easier, especially in a hardcore blue state where the juries mostly hate Donald Trump.

She had a certifiable judge, Judge Engoran, who came up with a half-billion dollar bond and gag orders. The bond exceeded what many murderers get.

The New York Attorney General went after the Trump sons and his daughter Ivanka as well.

Engoran said Trump and his sons, his business partners “grossly” overstated Trump’s wealth to obtain favorable loans and other financial benefits. James said at the time that financial fraud was not a “victimless crime.”

Engoran did not appear to allow Donald Trump his basic rights.

The interest is still accruing on the bond which was reduced to $175 million by a New York State Appeals Court of Democrats. Trump had to put up the bond just for the right to appeal in New York.

James has gone after Trump’s executive orders endlessly with a mob of other Demcorat Attorneys General. She has lost in the end so far.

James claims Trump is weaponizing the Department of Justice.

Fox News Digital has the story and they have gradually moved left. This story left out James’ campaign promises to get Trump and barely noted how she attempts to get him now.

Instead, they wrote this:

James, a Democrat who was elected attorney general in 2018, has long been a target of Trump. James successfully brought civil charges against him for business fraud in 2022 and has had an instrumental role in challenging his current administration’s executive actions in court.

Fox is not Trump’s friend, but attacks subtly.