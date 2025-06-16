Boelter’s Odd Hit List of Democrats & Abortion Clinics

Liz Collins of Alpha News got hold of the Minnesota lawmaker killer’s hit list. It seems like Vance Luther Boelter might have been planning this for a while since some of the people are dead or out of office as people pointed out on X. He didn’t update it so it was possibly a running list of people who aggravated him most recently.
Sen. Hoffman’s name isn’t on the list, and he was the first person shot. He was shot eight times and his wife, who blocked her daughter from the bullets, was shot nine times. Everyone knows by now that the police were told of the Hoffman shooting and raced to the Hortman house. They were outside as Boelter approached the door. He fired through the door, killing Rep. Hortman and her husband, ran through the house to another exit.
Boelter’s list includes Democrats and some abortion clinics. On this were names we are all familiar with, including his former boss, Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Tina Smith, and attorney general Keith Ellison.
This will get more attention from the media than the attempted assassinations of Republican congressmen playing ball and of Donald Trump because crazy Boelter is probably a lunatic right-winger. As I have said many times before, when it’s this evil and this insane, it’s not right or left. It’s a whole other universe.
N.B. We removed the conspiracy news because it’s too convincing and it wasn’t accurate. We plan to stay away from it.
This was a false flag operation carried out by the demoncrat deep state.
What an absurd statement. Where are your facts?
This was a psyop that went wrong. Now everyone can see the contents of it. I wonder who his handlers were and what the goal was. From all the seemingly polar opposite items and actions it looks like they had plan A, B, & C.
who said it went wrong? People die in psyops all the time. … And plan A, B,C and D being executed all at once is part of it. The fact that they have entered your mind, and that you are debating which of their lies to believe, means the psyop has been successful in your case. None of it matters.… Read more »