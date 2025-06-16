Boelter’s Odd Hit List of Democrats & Abortion Clinics

Liz Collins of Alpha News got hold of the Minnesota lawmaker killer’s hit list. It seems like Vance Luther Boelter might have been planning this for a while since some of the people are dead or out of office as people pointed out on X. He didn’t update it so it was possibly a running list of people who aggravated him most recently.

Sen. Hoffman’s name isn’t on the list, and he was the first person shot. He was shot eight times and his wife, who blocked her daughter from the bullets, was shot nine times. Everyone knows by now that the police were told of the Hoffman shooting and raced to the Hortman house. They were outside as Boelter approached the door. He fired through the door, killing Rep. Hortman and her husband, ran through the house to another exit.

Boelter’s list includes Democrats and some abortion clinics. On this were names we are all familiar with, including his former boss, Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Tina Smith, and attorney general Keith Ellison.

This will get more attention from the media than the attempted assassinations of Republican congressmen playing ball and of Donald Trump because crazy Boelter is probably a lunatic right-winger. As I have said many times before, when it’s this evil and this insane, it’s not right or left. It’s a whole other universe.

N.B. We removed the conspiracy news because it’s too convincing and it wasn’t accurate. We plan to stay away from it.

