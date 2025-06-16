Iran Urgently Seeks a Ceasefire from Anyone Who Will Listen

Iran is seeking a ceasefire and has reportedly, urgently sought help from the US, Putin, its allies, and the UN. President Donald Trump confirmed “Iran wants to talk,” but he indicated before a meeting with Group of 7 leaders that Iran might have waited too long past his 60-day deadline.

If Israel has decided on regime change, and think they can do it, they might just be unstoppable. It is existential for them, and Iran has been consistently bombing them through proxies for years. If they believe the Iranian people want this, they will keep going. There are signs the people are starting to communicate their desire to see this oppressive theocracy overturned.

Israel has full control of the airspace over Iran.

President Trump is noncommittal on how he will address the issue.

The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group is on its way to the Middle East from the South China Sea.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Monday that Iran was urging the U.S. not to join Israel’s four-day assault, pleaded for allies to talk to Trump about nuclear talks and a ceasefire with Israel.

“The Iranians know the U.S. is supporting Israel in its defense, and they are sure the U.S. is supporting Israel logistically, but they want guarantees the U.S. won’t join the attacks,” an Arab official told the Journal.

Salvi posted on X:

NEW: G7 leaders are preparing a joint statement on the Israel-Iran conflict:

Calls on both sides to deescalate

Says Israel “has the right to defend itself”

Says Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon”

Trump has not yet signed off on the statement.

CBS News reports that President Trump will not sign off on the statement.

Deals have been made it seems. There are three likely ways this can go. We have a ceasefire, the Mullahs fall, or we face an existential crisis.

I’d like to know how many Iranian and other terrorist sleeper cells might be here.

