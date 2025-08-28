D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Praises Decrease in Crime But Condemns ICE

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday credited President Donald Trump’s directed surge of federal law enforcement with lowering crime in the nation’s capital.

Mayor Bowser said they “greatly appreciate” the surge of officers and the reduction in crime, especially carjacking. In 20 days, there has been an 87% reduction in carjacking. It has made D.C. safer.

However, she said the immigration officers and National Guard are not working.

On one hand, she communicated that these changes have resulted in less crime, but she also expressed deep concern about residents “living in fear.”

That is a confusing statement since many crimes are committed by people here illegally.

Watch:

NEW: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says she’s *GRATEFUL* for Trump’s crime crackdown “We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do.” “For carjackings, the difference between this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents… pic.twitter.com/Cu8rimE1M8 — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) August 27, 2025

Carjackings Are Down 87%

Carjackings, she said, were the “most troubling” crime that plagued D.C. in 2023 and they have allegedly decreased in recent years. Bowser said that in the 20 days since the federal takeover, there has been an 87% drop in carjackings compared to the same period last year. The data cited also showed a 15% fall in crime overall in the district during that same period in the last year.

“We know that when carjackings go down, when use of gun goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer, so this surge has been important to us,” said Bowser, who added that she has been personally engaged with Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

She hadn’t discussed any other permanent changes to control of D.C. with President Trump with whom she spoke.

The mayor said that since the increase in federal law enforcement officers, there have been more stops that have resulted in the seizure of illegal guns and there has been more “accountability in the system” that “is driving down illegal behavior.”

“We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides, and we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings,” she said.

Democrats Want No Deportations

About the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and National Guard troops in the city. “What we know is not working is a break in trust between police and community, especially with new federal partners in our community. We know having masked ICE agents in the community has not worked, and national guards from other states has not been an efficient use of those resources,” she said.

Like the rest of the Democrat Party, she wants all the illegal migrants to remain.

“I am devastated by people living in fear,” she said. “I think you know very clearly how I feel about our nation needing comprehensive immigration reform, about the Congress establishing a pathway to citizenship for hard-working people who came to this country for a better life and who are not criminals, who are law-abiding.”

Far-left Democrats have made clear that comprehensive immigration reform means giving them all amnesty and a path to citizenship. Many here illegally won’t leave since it would take years to get them out and Trump has under four years. However, citizenship after coming illegally – NEVER.

If they have committed any crimes, they need to go home.