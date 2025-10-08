Bombshell: Antifa Is Funded by Taxpayers Through Nonprofits

Jonathan Choe, an investigative reporter for TPUSA and a senior journalist fellow for Discovery Institute, explained to President Trump today during a roundtable on Antifa that Antifa is heavily embedded in the homeless and housing nonprofit sector.

“Hot off the presses,” Choe began, “what I wanted to bring to your attention today is a report from a Capital Research Center here in DC, in conjunction with Discovery Institute. They just put out this study right now. And what it shows is that Antifa is heavily embedded in the homeless and housing nonprofit sector. In many cases, the homeless industrial complex is running cover for Antifa.

“Antifa is benefiting from American tax dollars, and they’re essentially being used as the muscle. Let me give you an example. There’s a group called Stop the Sweeps in many US cities right now. They get in front of encampment sweeps. What they’re doing, quietly is they’re bringing in Antifa militants to manufacture a crisis, to make the police look bad.

“Another group right now that is behind Antifa and working with Antifa very closely, based on the research that we have right now that we’re going to give to you and your team, are the democratic socialists of America, also known as DSA. Again, these far left progressive groups tend to be aligning themselves with Antifa.

“So finally, in closing… is that a few months ago, earlier this year, you put out an executive order on homelessness and the drug addiction crisis in America, and that’s sent the entire homeless industrial complex on the run. You have absolutely moved the needle and changed the game. But what’s also come out again is that there is a connection, a deeply embedded connection, with the homeless housing nonprofit game in America, connected to Antifa and the far left activists.

“And finally, I just wanted to say that all of our resources at Turning Point USA and Discovery Institute are at your disposal, and we will continue again to carry on the legacy of Charlie Kirk. He would have wanted us to pursue and chase the story. Mr. President, thank you again.”

Antifa is a very serious anarcho-communist movement to take down the United States.