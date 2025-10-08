Radical “Protesters” Put 4 Boston Police Officers in the Hospital

The pro-Palestine [Hamas and Communist] rioters in Boston put four officers in the hospital with broken bones.

The so-called protesters were out celebrating the October 7th massacre in Israel. It turned violent and led to the arrest of 13 suspects who will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. The detainees weren’t hurt.

None of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.

Police also reported “equipment being forcibly removed or damaged, including body-worn cameras, radios, bicycles, and other duty gear” by the pro-Hamas rioters.

On Sunday, the radicals torched a police cruiser.

Video sent to Boston 25 News by Emerson College’s student newspaper, The Berkeley Beacon, shows police confronting several protestors, handcuffing some on the ground and detaining others.

This violence will continue to get worse if something isn’t done to stop it. Listen to the bongo drums in the clip. That’s the never-fail sign that communists are rioting. They have formed an alliance with the radical Islamists.

Wild video shows the moment several protestors were arrested after a Pro-Palestine rally on the Boston Common turned violent and several officers were injured, according to police. : The Berkeley Beacon Read more: https://t.co/a0V9TTixxg pic.twitter.com/hXy6W99gCg — Boston 25 News (@boston25) October 8, 2025

Antifa and other communists are behind these riots.