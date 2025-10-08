Kash Patel Is Speaking: Antifa & Their Temple of Corruption

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is “Mapping Out” the entire financial structure of the Antifa Organization. This is going to be a RICO case..

Kash Patel told the President at the Roundtable on Antifa just this afternoon, “And I want to echo the Secretary’s comments on Scott Bessent, who is allowing us to map out these networks through their financial criminal activities, which has been going on for decades.

“And I would like to remind the American public ,” Kash continued, “they built this disease temple of corruption over decades, and in eight short months, Mr. President, you have crippled their foundation because of your leadership here, because of the interagency, because of people like Deputy Attorney General Blanche and because of Attorney General Pam Bondi, fearless leadership to go after criminals wherever they are.

“They will not be able to hide. They were able to hide and conspire with prior administrations, and we are exposing their corruption from within. And we will go to every single city in this country under Operation Summer heat and the other operations we are doing at the FBI to bring these criminals to justice,” he assured the public.

“We will arrest every single one of them from whatever part you sit in private or public, no matter how high your goal or your ambition is, it will be crushed by the Constitution, because the American people deserve law and order, and that’s what we’re going to give you,” Patel stated.