Bombshell on that Qatar Plane Gift

Qatar is giving a $400 million plane to the US Department of Defense as a gift. Much has been made of it, and the left, the media and even a few Republicans condemned President Trump for accepting it. There is only one problem, and all those people are going to look mighty silly.

And why, you ask? According to the Senate Armed Services Committee member, Markwayne Mullins, negotiations to accept the plane for use as a temporary Air Force One until the new Boeing models arrive actually began under the previous administration.

So, President Biden or President Autopen did it!

Mullin appeared with CNN’s Jake Tapper who asked whether he had any concerns about Attorney General Pam Bondi’s memo endorsing the legality of accepting the luxury jet.

“The real question is, Jake, why is this an issue?” Mullin asked. “Could you explain to me why this is a big issue? Because I can’t figure it out.”

“The last time I checked, we were okay when France gave us the Statue of Liberty.”

Then the bombshell came and Tapper stopped arguing.

So let me get this straight the plane that was a gift from Qatar was actually a conversation that was started a year ago by the Biden administration with the Qataris? You literally can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/LDjs2yR5NK — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 15, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email