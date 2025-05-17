Oppression News: Dems Demand Trillions for Reparations Again

Democrats are pushing reparations again. It goes hand-in-hand with the racist DEI programs. It would eventually lead to the same mentality we see in South Africa.

Summer Lee, the representative in the clip, thinks she is a victim as she sits in Congress screaming nonsense for a $200,000 a year salary.

One thing is for sure: Democrats can’t read the room. They keep doubling down on extremely crazy ideas.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., introduced the Reparations Now Resolution on Thursday. On Tuesday, Lee met with other lawmakers and activists on Capitol Hill at an event titled “Why We Can’t Wait: Advancing Reparative Justice in Our Lifetime.” She argues that reparations are a “moral and legal obligation” for Americans.

“This is a moment in time where societies are shaped [and] new societies are built. We should be the ones who are shaping it,” said Lee.

“Their real intention is to build up whatever comes next in their image,” she said, referring to the Trump administration, “and we better fight like hell to make sure that we’re building it in our image.”

Lee added that “it took nothing but a stroke of a pen” for President Donald Trump to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government.

She is a racist as is DEI.

BREAKING: House Dems introduce multi trillion dollar reparations bill to eliminate wealth gap between whites and blacks pic.twitter.com/zSBGmRP57N — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2025

Democrats are reviving the HR 40 Scam to Keep Us Divided.

H.R.40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act, is a multi-trillion-dollar effort to rectify crimes committed by people long dead for victims who are also dead. This HR40 Commission advocates taking taxpayer cash and spending it in a reckless, endless way, laundering it through DEI grifters and academic consultants, who are also grifters.

These are people who could not care less about crime, gangs, existential financial threats, and they love open borders with unvetted people pouring into the country. They also love wasting money on failed welfare programs that create freeloaders.

Reparations punish hardworking Americans in a divisive wealth redistribution scheme for sins committed by people no longer alive. If we’re talking Jim Crow, most of the Democrats who pushed them are also dead or feeble.

If Democrats in Confederate states and President Johnson, a Democrat, had followed through on 40 acres (and some got Army mules), taken from Confederates, it would have been a timely reparation. That time has passed.

Again, Jim Crow, separate but equal, was mainly the fault of the Democrat Dixiecrats and a corrupt Supreme Court. That too can’t be rectified in these times.

We can’t take it from the sinners so we can’t take it at all.

Let’s not forget that we fought a war for them, and we enshrined their protections in the Constitution.

This is getting tiring.

Another racist:

Ayanna Pressley: “We are in a moment of anti-blackness on steroids and we refuse to be silent we will not back down in out pursuit of racial justice” pic.twitter.com/5GtapHQMKZ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 17, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email