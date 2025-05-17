Ed Martin’s First “Weaponization” Target Could Be Legal Scoundrels

Ed Martin might have found his first target as head of the weaponization task force: the partisan bar associations.

Because attorney Ed Martin raised money for some J6 defendants and defended a few, Thom Tillis and other RINOs wouldn’t vote for him to run the DC US Attorney’s office. It seems J6 defendants don’t deserve a defense the way antifa and Black Lives Matter do.

President Trump then made Mr. Martin the head of the DoJ’s “Weaponization Working Group.” The irony is not lost on us.

When Mr. Martin said goodbye to the DC staff, he said he is now under investigation by the bar association at the insistence of the Democrats in the Senate Judiciary.

The Investigation

In early March, radical Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee formally requested that the group that governs the legal bar in the District of Columbia investigate Martin, insisting that he’d “abused” his prosecutorial powers.

They were upset that he investigated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over his threatening two Supreme Court Justices, and for looking into former President Joe Biden’s pardons while his brain was fried. Also upsetting to Senate Democrats was his questioning of Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia of California for saying Elon Musk is a “dick” and urged Democrats “to bring actual weapons to this bar fight.”

Martin also began investigating Wikipedia and prominent medical journals. Wikipedia is a propaganda outlet for the left, and so are some medical journals. They were weaponized during a pandemic.

The result is that Democrats in the judiciary want to weaponize another investigation, and Mr. Martin is in charge of rooting out weaponization.

The Senate Judiciary Committee complaint went to a reliable partisan, Phill Fox. The Disciplinary Counsel, Hamilton P. “Phil” Fox III, serves as the chief prosecutor for disciplinary matters for attorneys who are members of the D.C. Bar.

“Please know that I will continue to fight against the systemic abuse of our prosecutors by [Public Defender Service], the Judges, and especially the DC Disciplinary Counsel,” Martin wrote in the email to staff upon his departure from the office. “It is an outrage how they treat us, and I will continue the fight against the weaponization of our law licenses against us. …I am taking on Mr. Fox head-on. His conduct is personally insulting and professionally unacceptable.”

Exposing Corruption

The leftist bar association could be the first probe of the weaponization task force. Mr. Martin told the Daily Caller News Foundation he wants to expose the “weaponization of the bar associations against lawyers.”

“The bar associations exist with a sort of monopoly, but they also exist at the discretion of the courts,” he said, noting they mostly target conservatives. “I’ve seen the impact on the legal system, not only advocates like myself who are targeted, but rank and file prosecutors who are abused by the system because the left wants to have sort of lawlessness.”

Emphasis added.

Opinion

It’s a great cause. The bar associations have gone mad, disbarring political opponents at the first opportunity. They cooperated with the 65 Project, a tax-exempt NGO affiliate funded by taxpayers, which attempted and sometimes succeeded in disbarring Republican lawyers. The effort included seven attorneys general, a governor, and a couple of senators—all Republicans.

According to their website, Ray Epps’ lawyer, Michael Teter, runs the 65 Project, which works to punish lawyers who “subvert democracy.” They only pursue Republicans.

One of Teter’s allies is David Brock, a major Democrat Party operative. Brock is the founder of Media Matters and a close ally of George Soros.

It’s a two-tier justice system where only Republicans are guilty

