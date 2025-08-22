The Maryland Man Could Be Sent to Uganda by Monday

Update from CBS News: Kilmar could be deported to Uganda after his releases from pre-trial detention, an official says. Hours after his release today, his attorneys were sent a court-required notice of his potential deportation to Uganda. It could take place in 72 hours.

I guess they have traffickers there. That does seem to be what Abrego does for a living.

The accused MS-13 trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back with his wife and children in Maryland after a judge ordered his release.

His attorney Sean Hecker told The Tennessean that Garcia was free and on his way to Maryland. Hecker described Abrego as a man of courage, a victim of a government seeking revenge.

“He is presently en route to his family in Maryland, after being unlawfully arrested and deported, and then imprisoned, all because of the government’s vindictive attack on a man who had the courage to fight back against the Administration’s continuing assault on the rule of law. He is grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process.”

Utter nonsense.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blamed “activist liberal judges” for obstructing law enforcement’s efforts to remove people illegally in the country who were suspected of committing crimes.

“By ordering this monster loose on America’s streets, this judge has shown a complete disregard for the safety of the American people,” Noem said. “We will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country.”

The judge is just a magistrate judge, Barbara Holmes.

We sure hope Chris Van Holland gets a chance to dine with hi favorite criminal again. Democrats have fought hard for this man. This is despite the fact that two courts said he was an MS-13 member. Additionally, Abrego was caught on a police officer’s bodycam most likely trafficking some tough looking people while working as a driver/trafficker for a well-known MS-13 leader.

And according to his wife’s complaint, he beat and terrorized her.

But Democrats championed him and demanded his return. He’s the new Democrat patron saint.