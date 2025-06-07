Bongino Sends the Troops to LA After ICE Was Assaulted

The days of Antifa, Communists, Black Lives Matter, and other radical leftists controlling the streets are over. Yesterday in Los Angeles, radicals attacked ICE agents and many offenders were radicals in the country illegally. As many predicted, Democrats, in part, wanted illegal aliens here to join their armies of leftists.

The people here illegally brazenly waved their countries’ flags because they are invaders. They also assaulted ICE agents.

JUST IN: Anti Ice demonstrations in Los Angeles.

Blocking roads. Mass arrests. Isn’t it grand. Waving your country’s flag while possibly illegal or supporting law breaking in a country where ones lives. Send them ALL back to the flag they carry! pic.twitter.com/NHd3Ph5Xjp — Waterdisport (@WatrDi) February 3, 2025

BREAKING: Anti-Ice Protesters in Los Angeles are Attacking! Reports of multiple arrests. pic.twitter.com/wpBYYSdWZd — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) February 7, 2025

Communist, Islamist, and Anarchist Organizers

Los Angeles was out in the streets today protesting Ice pic.twitter.com/lsY2ybRYgQ — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) June 7, 2025

The radical group behind the uprising against ICE in Los Angeles is called CHIRLA: Coalition for Humane & Immigrant Rights. One of their 8 board members is Argentine-born Professor Alejandra Marchevsky. Women’s, Gender, & Sexual Studies, California State University, L.A. https://t.co/ul5yIg8Lzx pic.twitter.com/imB7Aos9VJ — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) June 7, 2025

The Troops Have Arrived

That will end real soon. We must identify, detain, and deport these troublemakers and dangerous foreigners, who were organized by leftist American groups. We need to arrest the Americans also.

Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, reveals that they are working to identify the radical violent leftist protesters who assaulted ICE/law enforcement in Los Angeles on Friday and vows to bring them to justice. Bongino wrote on : “The Right to assemble and protest does… pic.twitter.com/6Mnwo6NZPI — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 7, 2025

BREAKING: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announces crackdown on the left-wing rioters who attacked ICE agents in LA yesterday as Stephen Miller declares it was an “insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.” Bongino: “The days of chaos ruling the… pic.twitter.com/u9G7mKBGtC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2025

ICE is not playing in LA. Do they need reinforcements? pic.twitter.com/V3KHq0VT9I — • Angry Frog ™ • (@angrifrog) June 7, 2025

In honor of the LA anti-ice protests… ICE: 866-347-2423 pic.twitter.com/iNgpvAwiZs — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) February 2, 2025

