Bongino Sends the Troops to LA After ICE Was Assaulted

The days of Antifa, Communists, Black Lives Matter, and other radical leftists controlling the streets are over. Yesterday in Los Angeles, radicals attacked ICE agents and many offenders were radicals in the country illegally. As many predicted, Democrats, in part, wanted illegal aliens here to join their armies of leftists.
The people here illegally brazenly waved their countries’ flags because they are invaders. They also assaulted ICE agents.
JUST IN:
Anti Ice demonstrations in Los Angeles.
Blocking roads. Mass arrests.
Isn’t it grand. Waving your country’s flag while possibly illegal or supporting law breaking in a country where ones lives.
Send them ALL back to the flag they carry! pic.twitter.com/NHd3Ph5Xjp
— Waterdisport (@WatrDi) February 3, 2025
Here they are attacking:
BREAKING: Anti-Ice Protesters in Los Angeles are Attacking! Reports of multiple arrests. pic.twitter.com/wpBYYSdWZd
— Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) February 7, 2025
Communist, Islamist, and Anarchist Organizers
At least the screaming loon isn’t singing:
Los Angeles was out in the streets today protesting Ice pic.twitter.com/lsY2ybRYgQ
— MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) June 7, 2025
Another organizer:
The radical group behind the uprising against ICE in Los Angeles is called CHIRLA: Coalition for Humane & Immigrant Rights.
One of their 8 board members is Argentine-born Professor Alejandra Marchevsky. Women’s, Gender, & Sexual Studies, California State University, L.A. https://t.co/ul5yIg8Lzx pic.twitter.com/imB7Aos9VJ
— NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) June 7, 2025
The Troops Have Arrived
That will end real soon. We must identify, detain, and deport these troublemakers and dangerous foreigners, who were organized by leftist American groups. We need to arrest the Americans also.
Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, reveals that they are working to identify the radical violent leftist protesters who assaulted ICE/law enforcement in Los Angeles on Friday and vows to bring them to justice.
Bongino wrote on : “The Right to assemble and protest does… pic.twitter.com/6Mnwo6NZPI
— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 7, 2025
BREAKING: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announces crackdown on the left-wing rioters who attacked ICE agents in LA yesterday as Stephen Miller declares it was an “insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States.”
Bongino: “The days of chaos ruling the… pic.twitter.com/u9G7mKBGtC
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2025
ICE is not playing in LA. Do they need reinforcements? pic.twitter.com/V3KHq0VT9I
— • Angry Frog ™ • (@angrifrog) June 7, 2025
This fellow can speak for me:
In honor of the LA anti-ice protests…
ICE: 866-347-2423 pic.twitter.com/iNgpvAwiZs
— Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) February 2, 2025
During the VN riots we marked the ones for the paddy wagon and trial with a big hickory stick. We called it ‘lice killin’. Bloody but effective.
When Obongo ran for president in 2008 he declared that he advocated forming a civilian army of the same size as America’s uniformed military. He never told us what he wanted such an army for. We now know not only why he wanted this army of traitors but from where he would recruit his ‘troops’, that being hard left college campuses and foreign countries.
Two words….REAL BULLETS!!!
Start with rubber bullets first, and overwhelming physical police force. Then, if they still don’t get the message? Bring in the soldiers and clean up these enemy combatants with extreme prejudice! The National Guard/Marines won’t need Real Bullets…Hopefully? But if so? Oh well…
I think they should burn down their own neighborhoods to really show us.
LOL
Two words. Rubber bullets. Two more. Water canons.
Rubber? Water?
They’re real crooks, use real weapons.