Bongino Sends the Troops to LA After ICE Was Assaulted

By
M Dowling
-
10
3837

The days of Antifa, Communists, Black Lives Matter, and other radical leftists controlling the streets are over. Yesterday in Los Angeles, radicals attacked ICE agents and many offenders were radicals in the country illegally. As many predicted, Democrats, in part, wanted illegal aliens here to join their armies of leftists.

The people here illegally brazenly waved their countries’ flags because they are invaders. They also assaulted ICE agents.

Here they are attacking:

Communist, Islamist, and Anarchist Organizers

At least the screaming loon isn’t singing:

Another organizer:

The Troops Have Arrived

That will end real soon. We must identify, detain, and deport these troublemakers and dangerous foreigners, who were organized by leftist American groups. We need to arrest the Americans also.

This fellow can speak for me:


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
10 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JBnID
JBnID
8 minutes ago

During the VN riots we marked the ones for the paddy wagon and trial with a big hickory stick. We called it ‘lice killin’. Bloody but effective.

0
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
14 minutes ago

When Obongo ran for president in 2008 he declared that he advocated forming a civilian army of the same size as America’s uniformed military. He never told us what he wanted such an army for. We now know not only why he wanted this army of traitors but from where he would recruit his ‘troops’, that being hard left college campuses and foreign countries.

0
Reply
BILL
BILL
42 minutes ago

Two words….REAL BULLETS!!!

4
Reply
RonHog
RonHog
4 minutes ago
Reply to  BILL

Start with rubber bullets first, and overwhelming physical police force. Then, if they still don’t get the message? Bring in the soldiers and clean up these enemy combatants with extreme prejudice! The National Guard/Marines won’t need Real Bullets…Hopefully? But if so? Oh well…

0
Reply
Derek
Derek
1 hour ago

I think they should burn down their own neighborhoods to really show us.

5
Reply
RonHog
RonHog
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Derek

LOL

0
Reply
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

Two words. Rubber bullets. Two more. Water canons.

8
Reply
Privateer
Privateer
40 minutes ago
Reply to  Dr. Van Nostrand

Rubber? Water?

1
Reply
RonHog
RonHog
1 minute ago
Reply to  Dr. Van Nostrand

Start with rubber bullets first, and overwhelming physical police force. Then, if they still don’t get the message? Bring in the soldiers and clean up these enemy combatants with extreme prejudice! The National Guard/Marines won’t need Real Bullets…Hopefully? But if so? Oh well…

0
Reply
JBnID
JBnID
1 minute ago
Reply to  Dr. Van Nostrand

They’re real crooks, use real weapons.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz