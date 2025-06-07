Rep. Balint Says Without Illegals No One Will Be Around to “Wipe Our A****”

Vermont’s sole U.S. House member Becca Balint was lambasted on Tuesday after video surfaced of her warning Vermonters that unless the feds increase immigration to the U.S., “we’re not going to have anyone around to wipe our a–es.”

The far-left LGBT agitator is a clown world regular. She is rather racist and vulgar. Hopefully, this is a career ender for her.

The congresswoman made the outrageous claim during a town hall in Newport, Vt., last week, in response to a question about US immigration policy.

“Our economy is completely bound up in immigration and migrant labor,” Balint told her constituents. “We have to come to a place in Congress where it is no longer a political issue, but we see it as an existential issue for the country.”

“If we don’t have avenues for people to come here legally to work or to build a home here, I’m going to be really crude right now — we’re not going to have anybody around to wipe our a–es because we don’t have enough people in our country now to fill the jobs that we have.” [Actually, we do have enough people to do whatever at 4.6% unemployment.]

If she wants unvetted illegal aliens in America so they can wipe her butt, maybe she should consider doing it herself.

This is Democratic Rep. Becca Balint: “If we don’t allow people to come here, we’re not gonna have anybody around to wipe our asses.” I think it’s beyond time this woman learned to wipe her own ass. @RepBeccaB pic.twitter.com/3o70rMFqKD — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 4, 2025

She is an open borders zealot.

Democrat Rep. Becca Balint says Speaker Johnson is “essentially doing Putin’s bidding” by demanding the border be secured pic.twitter.com/Th1HGnWkQZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

