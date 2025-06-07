Breakthrough: FBI Has Fauci’s Early Covid-Era Devices

We meant to put this up yesterday. FBI Director Kash Patel says agents have recovered phone records used by Dr. Anthony Fauci during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a discovery Patel called a “breakthrough.” That is huge.

A bombshell revelation from FBI Director Kash Patel on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Friday confirmed that the long-sought communications of former White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci have been located. We already have damning emails here, here, here and here.

Patel revealed that the FBI, aided by efforts from Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and other Senate investigators, pinpointed Fauci’s “original phones and devices” used during the critical early days of the COVID-19 response.

They are going after Dr. Fauci if he deserves it.

Patel said:

“We just had a great breakthrough this week on Fauci,” Patel told podcaster Joe Rogan in an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “They had always been looking for phones and devices he used while he was back in Trump one [the first Trump administration] during COVID, and nobody had found it until two days ago.

“Everybody listening to us shouldn’t jump to the conclusion [that] everything’s in there,” he continued. “Maybe it’s deleted, maybe it’s not, but at least we found it, and at least now we can tell people that we have been looking because it is of public importance.

“We think that there was definite foul play, but my opinion is irrelevant,” Patel said. “It only matters what I can show the American people and prove. That’s what we’re working on [but] that’s why I don’t run out there and say ‘Look, we’re gonna get this guy, we’re 100 percent gonna get him.'”

FBI Director Patel also has multiple investigations going to discover the origins of COVID.

Patel warned Americans not to rush to assumptions about what is on the phones, and did not say what had been found, but the discovery is key to the investigation.

President Autopen pardoned Dr. Fauci for anything and everything but we still need to know the truth. If he’s innocent, he’ll be exonerated.

BREAKING: Fauci’s COVID-era phones and devices were just found—after years of stonewalling. FBI Director Kash Patel confirms the FBI is now combing through the hard drives to answer one question: “Did that guy lie? Did he intentionally mislead the world and cause countless… pic.twitter.com/ioljYnwOco — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 6, 2025

