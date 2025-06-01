Bono Tells a Ridiculous Lie About the Loss of the USAID Slush Fund

Bono is a moron and a liar. He has made a fool of himself for years, but this latest lie is absurd. He told Joe Rogan “300,000 people have already died from this hard cut of USAID.”

No one died because of the corrupt USAID money laundering operation.

The globalist shill should shut up and worry about what’s going on in Ireland which is under invasion.

He's such a liar/idiot ‍♂️ Zero people have died! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2025

This is what was lost and alleegedly killed 300,000 people:

$5,499,619 to improve the lives of LGBT individuals in Uganda

$37,673,957 for providing services for sex workers, their clients, and transgender people $65,700,000 for vasectomies in the Congo

$5,970,257 for social inclusion of LGBTQI+ people for countries around the world

$3,315,446 for “being LGBTI in the Caribbean”

$4,323,013 to provide services for men who have sex with men in South Africa

$14,880,038 to identify and enhance the leadership of LGBT leaders in Cambodia

$3,500,000 for empowering LGBT Colombians to take part in the political process

$1,300,000 to create a comfortable environment for LGBTQ people in North Macedonia

$3,929,783 to strengthen equality and democracy for the LGBTQI+ population in the Western Balkans

$18,793 to help LGBT individuals vote in the 2021 Honduras elections

$108,708 for strategic approaches for LGBTI rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina

$1,100,000 to empower the LGBTI community in Armenia

$595,000 to empower Uganda’s LGBT community to push back against anti-LGBT legislation.

A friendly reminder why Bono cares so much about USAID .

