Clown World Was Shocked to Discover ‘Spartacus’ Is a Nazi

We have to warn our clown world fans that Sparatcus Booker is actually a Nazi. I know, it’s a shock, but if you watch him below, you will see we are correct. He made the arm gesture no one can describe any other way.

I was reliably told that this makes you a Nazi.

He’s a Nazi! pic.twitter.com/RzhXHQpp8Q — Sam DukeSAVE DEMOCRACY (@Evelyn14141) June 1, 2025

When Elon makes the gesture Cory made, he’s a Nazi, but somehow when Cory does it, the media has no problem with it.

Will Corey Booker be plastered all over msm with headlines claiming he’s a ‘Nazi’? pic.twitter.com/bPkrjoTK1J — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 31, 2025

In case you forgot, Elon made the same gesture and the loons said he was a Nazi. The media ran with the smear. They have also called Elon Musk an antisemite for no reason, a drug addict etc. Then they burned and vandalized his cars.

Elon Musk has gone full mask off Nazi. He is actively promoting Nazism. Tesla is now a hate symbol. pic.twitter.com/gO2VFS0x1B — James Jansson (@jamesjansson) January 20, 2025

This vicious name calling is beyond the pale.

Elon Musk on being called a Nazi & a fascist: “They still need to call me Stalin, Mussolini and Genghis Khan.” pic.twitter.com/44HeX3jzYz — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 19, 2025

Remember when they convinced people that if they made the OK sign, they were KKK? These leftists are making fools of us.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email