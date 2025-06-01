Clown World Was Shocked to Discover ‘Spartacus’ Is a Nazi

We have to warn our clown world fans that Sparatcus Booker is actually a Nazi. I know, it’s a shock, but if you watch him below, you will see we are correct. He made the arm gesture no one can describe any other way.

When Elon makes the gesture Cory made, he’s a Nazi, but somehow when Cory does it, the media has no problem with it.

In case you forgot, Elon made the same gesture and the loons said he was a Nazi. The media ran with the smear. They have also called Elon Musk an antisemite for no reason, a drug addict etc. Then they burned and vandalized his cars.

This vicious name calling is beyond the pale.

Remember when they convinced people that if they made the OK sign, they were KKK? These leftists are making fools of us.

 


