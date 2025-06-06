Bono the Clown Raised Millions for Food Relief That Went to Back Warlords & Buy Guns

Huh? What? Mike Benz reveals that Bono helped raise $100 million for food relief in Ethiopia in the 1980s, but only $5 million went to food. The other $95 million or so went to the government to cause and escalate a civil war. It paid for CIA-Backed warlords and guns.

That Ethiopian relief was how he made his bones as a great philanthropist, but he was actually a fool.

The BBC posted an article about where the money went, but didn’t mention Bono, one of their fake knights. There is more in this Daily Mail article.

Bono was praised for his efforts at raising money for Ethiopia and visiting the country. The self-promoting fathead had no business acumen or was just another CIA dupe and let it go to the brutal war causing more starvation.

A TED producer of his documentary, A Call to Action for Africa, claimed he “has become the generation’s most persuasive champion of the downtrodden, irreverent, funny, iconoclastic, and relentless, Bono has become stunningly effective in bringing the world’s most powerful leaders to take seriously the problem of AIDS and African poverty.”

It was stunning alright! The documentary title and what became of the funds are really stunning.

In the real world, Bono is a clown.

Bono’s first foray into “philanthropy,” the Live Aid music concerts of the 1980s, raised $100 million for famine relief in Ethiopia. BBC later reported that just $5 million of it went to food — $95 million of it went to buy guns and organize CIA-backed warlords. pic.twitter.com/hdI1qd7lNM — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 4, 2025

