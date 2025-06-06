Administration Asks SCOTUS to Allow Mass Layoffs at DoE

The Trump Administration asked the United States Supreme Court on Friday to allow it to proceed with dismantling the Department of Education. School policy would then be in the hands of the States and local boards. The Justice Department asked the court to halt District Judge Myong Joun’s May 22nd ruling that ordered the administration to reinstate employees terminated in a mass layoff and end further actions to shutter the department.

President Trump is trying to put education back in local and state hands.

Joun is Boston-based and a far-left Biden-appointed judge.

The Justice Department argues that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to second guess the executives internal management decisions.

“The government has been crystal clear in acknowledging that only Congress can eliminate the Department of Education. And the government has acknowledged the need to retain sufficient staff to continue fulfilling statutorily mandated functions and has kept the personnel that, in its judgment, are necessary for those tasks. The challenged (reduction in force) is fully consistent with that approach,” the filing said.

The Education Department provides federal grants, spreads money around, redistributes wealth, and promotes programs that they like but rarely funds them. It’s basically been a behemoth of un-subsidized mandates since it was founded by Jimmy Carter. It also oversees student loans. However you don’t need a huge monolith to do that.

President Trump and his administration want to downsize and reshape the federal bureaucracy which is way out of control.

Attorneys General from 20 states, DC, and teachers unions sued to block the administration’s effort. It’s a bit of a slush fund and power base for Democrats and radical left indoctrination. I was in Albany when they were cutting US history and writing left-wing curricula.

Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, announced plans on March 11th to carry out a mass termination of employees. Trump on March 21st announced plans to transfer the department’s student loan portfolio to the Small Business Administration, and its special education programs to nutrition and related services in the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Judge Joun decided that the cuts weren’t to make the programs more efficient or better and he would run the government instead of Trump.

