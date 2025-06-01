Two Railway Bridges Possibly Sabotaged in Russia

Two railway bridges collapsed in Russia. A road bridge collapsed on a train in one case. Ukrainian saboteurs could be responsible.

It appears to be deliberate. However, it could be domestic terrorism. They also have shoddy infrastructure.

This took place as Ukraine bombed deep within Russia, leveling massive destruction. Death and destruction that never needed to take place.

Two bridges collapsed in russia overnight. One in Kursk, one in Bryansk region.

Russia really should think about investing more into infrastructure and less in invading their neighbors. pic.twitter.com/rh6gc4Gujm — Ania_In_UA (@Ania_In_UA) June 1, 2025

Two bridges collapsed in russia, leading to train accidents. 7 dead, 69 injured including 3 children. Instead of fixing russia’s decrepit infrastructure, putin is spending all the money on war crimes in Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/tPBQ5MAjVz — OЗDIPOVICH (@oedisback) June 1, 2025

