Two Railway Bridges Possibly Sabotaged in Russia

M Dowling
Two railway bridges collapsed in Russia. A road bridge collapsed on a train in one case. Ukrainian saboteurs could be responsible.

It appears to be deliberate. However, it could be domestic terrorism. They also have shoddy infrastructure.

This took place as Ukraine bombed deep within Russia, leveling massive destruction. Death and destruction that never needed to take place.


Peter B. Prange,
27 minutes ago

The reporters cited are obviously anti-Russia. They mention Russian war=crimes and make no mention of the havoc that Z has brought on the Ukranians.
The strikes in Russia most certainly are attempts by Z and his allies the make the Russian populace hate the war. Neither side is tryigg to end the war.

