Brazil Supreme Court Majority Votes to Convict Bolsonaro of a Coup

A majority of Supreme Court justices found former President Jair Bolsonaro guilty of plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 election, raising the prospect of decades in prison.

One of the judges was communist president Lula da Silva’s personal attorney who already said Bolsonaro is guilty of attacks against the State. Two other judges are Lula’s appointees. Another is Lula’s Justice Minister and decades-old friend. Lastly, there is de Moraes who destroyed much of the people’s civil liberties.

Sending the 70-year-old Bolsonaro to jail would defy Trump’s efforts to derail a case that has electrified Latin America’s largest country and thrust Brazil into the center of the U.S. administration’s trade war. Trump leveled 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports because of what his administration calls a witch hunt against the former leader.

Asked whether the U.S. government would take further retaliatory measures upon Bolsonaro’s conviction, a U.S. government spokesperson said Tuesday: “The president is not afraid to use economic or even military means to protect freedom of expression around the world.”

He will be sentenced on Friday. He could get years in prison, amnesty or he could be released early due to his lifelong injuries from being stabbed in 2018.

Translation:

The type of tribute of love and admiration for Jair Bolsonaro, which an Alexandre de Moraes will never have in his life, because he only arouses contempt and indifference from people.

The game isn’t over, it’s just beginning!

SUPREME PERSECUTION

THEY WANT TO KILL BOLSONARO

Translation: “The defendant [Jair Bolsonaro] is being accused based on a document [coup draft], whose exact content is not known, of uncertain origin and presented at a meeting which he did not even attend.”

– FUX, Luiz.