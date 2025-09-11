Footage of Person of Interest Heading for Kirk Venue & They Have His Name?

TMZ has footage showing a man all in black limping along a residential street in Orem, Utah, heading toward Utah Valley University blocks away. He matches a description of the person of interest.

KUTV reported that “Our colleagues at CBS Evening News have confirmed through three law enforcement sources that FBI and Utah DPS now have the name of the UVU person of interest.”

CBS Evening News Report

The FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety know the name of the person of interest connected to the fatal shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk, according to CBS Evening News.

CBS reportedly confirmed the information through three law enforcement sources.

The name has not been released.

There is a $100,000 reward for information on the person of interest.