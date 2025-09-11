Retired FBI Special Agent: This Killer Isn’t Likely a Crazy Person

On Thursday morning’s 2-Way podcast with Mark Halperin, Sean Spicer, and Dan Turrentine, Maureen O’Connell, a retired FBI special agent, says she doesn’t think Charlie Kirk’s assassin is “just a crazy person.” That’s how Mark Halperin described the killer.

Maureen said, “When you’re that crazy, you tend to make mistakes. This person did a lot of things in a way that allowed them to evade …

“He was dressed in black when he came in and he had a change of clothing in his backpack and he had a collapsible stock on his weapon system and he put that in the backpack and changed his appearance and just walked off with everybody else.”

She said Charlie Kirk wasn’t just anyone. He represents a beacon of free speech. It’s the left telling us to shut up.

The killer planned it and chose a conservative campus because it’s a soft target.

Both Sides Do It?

The beginning of the show was very frustrating as Halperin and Turrentine tried to say the anger and hate are on both sides. Spicer wasn’t buying it.

Spicer said, “This is not one person, one thing, one month. This has been manifesting for decades. The left silencing, censoring, canceling people didn’t just happen with the rise of Donald Trump. My college commencement speaker was canceled because a group of people thought his positions on certain issues were unacceptable.

“We’ve been told to shut up, we’ve been canceled, censored for decades. This is gonna change.

As they other two panelists tried to make it about both side, Spicer said, “Understand, there’s a difference. Because two sides get hurt or say stupid shit, that it’s equal, is not true. We on the right have been canceled, censored for decades. Told we can’t go there, shut out of events. Literally told we can’t take jobs. It’s not the same!

“The left will not allow the people on the right to speak their minds or have a voice. So, this whole argument about “both sides” — I can coexist with people on the left. God knows there are plenty of them — I live in Northern Virginia. But the people on the left don’t want to coexist with people on the right. That is the fundamental difference.”

True. We either shut up and go along or we get canceled. That’s the way it works.

Agent McConnell comes in towards the end.