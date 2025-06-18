Breaking: Iranian Diplomats Want to Come to the White House

Surprisingly, Iranian diplomats want to come to the White House. President Trump might agree to it, but it is complicated. He’s also confused as to why they didn’t agree to negotiate before the death and destruction.

The President called them schoolyard bullies who aren’t bullies any longer.

Trump has previously said he is not in this for regime change. All he wants is for Iran to give up their nuclear weapon ambitions.

.@POTUS on Iran: “They should’ve made that deal. I had a great deal for them. They should’ve made that deal. In the end, they decided not to do it — and now they wish they did it.” pic.twitter.com/GX2SIXvlSq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 18, 2025

Iranian diplomat want to come to the White House pic.twitter.com/IV2PfjoeQy — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) June 18, 2025

