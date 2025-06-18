Breaking: Iranian Diplomats Want to Come to the White House

By
M Dowling
-
1
35

Surprisingly, Iranian diplomats want to come to the White House. President Trump might agree to it, but it is complicated. He’s also confused as to why they didn’t agree to negotiate before the death and destruction.

The President called them schoolyard bullies who aren’t bullies any longer.

Trump has previously said he is not in this for regime change. All he wants is for Iran to give up their nuclear weapon ambitions.

More from Fox News:


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Saltherring
Saltherring
37 minutes ago

Why should President Trump or the Israelis agree to listen to Iran’s lies? Perhaps Obongo will meet with them, as he exchanged billions in American taxpayer dollars for Iranian lies.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz