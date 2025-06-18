Landmark SCOTUS Decision Protecting ‘Transgender’ Children

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Tennessee law banning specific transgender medical treatments for adolescents in the state is not discriminatory, ruling 6-3 to uphold the law.

Why this is even a question is stunning. How did America get to this place where we think it’s okay to give puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries to minors too young to understand the full ramifications of those procedures?

How many Munchausen parents mutilated their children or well-meaning parents listened to mentally ill doctors or therapists?

Fox News:

At issue in the case, United States v. Skrmetti, was whether Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1, which “prohibits all medical treatments intended to allow ‘a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex’ or to treat ‘purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor’s sex and asserted identity,'” violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

That law prohibits states from allowing medical providers to deliver puberty blockers and hormones to facilitate a minor’s transition to another sex.

It also targets healthcare providers in the state who continue to provide such procedures to gender-dysphoric minors— opening these providers up to fines, lawsuits and other liability.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts ruled that the law question is not subject to heightened scrutiny “because it does not classify on any bases that warrant heightened review.”

“This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field,” he said. “The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound.”

The insane media thinks it’s a setback for transgender rights. Their allegedly unbiased report was headlined: Supreme Court OKs Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for kids, a setback for transgender rights.

In a dissent for the court’s three liberal justices that she summarized aloud in the courtroom, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “By retreating from meaningful judicial review exactly where it matters most, the court abandons transgender children and their families to political whims. In sadness, I dissent.”

This should have been a unanimous decision. Of course this isn’t discrimination. There is strong evidence against doing it.

