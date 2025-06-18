Iran State TV Hacked

Iranian state media was reportedly hacked. Iran State TV is just a mouthpiece for the ruling IRGC.
The hacker video starts with clips of the 1979 rebellion, females taking off their hijabs, and flashing peace signs.
A fun moment:
BREAKING: Iran state TV reportedly hacked pic.twitter.com/OIoXgBAZtf
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 18, 2025
The US has state TV now with only six entities owning the entire legacy media.
Hackers wiped out a lot of the IRGC’s funds as Sentinel reported earlier.
BREAKING
Israeli-linked hacker group “Predatory Sparrow” wiped out 95% of assets on Iran’s Nobitex crypto exchange.
Nobitex was reportedly used by Tehran to evade sanctions through crypto. Wallet balances plunged from $1.8 billion to just $100 million. pic.twitter.com/vaKoRwHHRV
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 18, 2025
