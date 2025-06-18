Iran State TV Hacked

By
M Dowling
-
0
23

Iranian state media was reportedly hacked. Iran State TV is just a mouthpiece for the ruling IRGC.

The hacker video starts with clips of the 1979 rebellion, females taking off their hijabs, and flashing peace signs.

A fun moment:

The US has state TV now with only six entities owning the entire legacy media.

Hackers wiped out a lot of the IRGC’s funds as Sentinel reported earlier.


