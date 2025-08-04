Flight of the Felons: TX Dems Face Felony Charges, Loss of Jobs, Extradition – Update

Update: Democrats claim they are at war over redistricting and will not return despite threats of arrest and losing their jobs. Instead, they announced a press conference in Illinois at 7 pm.

BREAKING: Texas House Democrats will NOT being returning to Texas by Gov. Greg Abbotts 3pm Deadline. They just announced a Press Conference at 7pm in Illinois pic.twitter.com/mIMIpSkeDG — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 4, 2025

Governor Abbott confirmed our earlier report that Democrats who fled the state to prevent a redistricting vote will face 2nd degree felony charges if they don’t return. He isn’t going to let them skate as he did in 2021. It will be in response to the 50+ Democrats taking bribes to fly to Illinois, a heavily Democrat gerrymandered state.

Some of the Democrats are not in Illinois.

The felony charges come in over their solicitation of funds that may violate bribery laws. A person providing the funds could also be guilty of bribery. Dereliction of duty could bring felony charges.

Bribery:

“Many absentee Democrats are soliciting funds to evade the fines they will incur under House rules,” the governor indicated. “Any Democrat who ‘solicits, accepts, or agrees to accept’ such funds to assist in the violation of legislative duties or for purposes of skipping a vote may have violated bribery laws.” He added that any person who provides such funds could also be guilty of bribery.

“So, very simply, it would be bribery if any lawmaker took money to perform—or to refuse to perform—an act in the legislature. And the reports are these legislators have been both… they sought money, and they offered money to skip the vote, to leave the legislature, to take a legislative act. That would be bribery.”

So, Abbott has to gather the facts, but fleeing Democrats can avoid all this if they come back.

Reportedly, Texas Democrat lawmakers were given a dedicated $40 million jet that costs $15,000 per hour or more to rent. Allegedly, the money came from out of state. They like to fly with a big carbon footprint when they aren’t screaming the planet is dying.

Abbott said he will extradite the felons from Illinois. That would be fun to watch. I bet they won’t get a private jet on the return trip as accused criminals.

Watch: