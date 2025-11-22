Breaking! Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns

Quotes from Thomas Paine

“These are the times that try men’s souls.”

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

“Character is much easier kept than recovered.”

“Society in every state is a blessing, but government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil.”

“I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace.”

“To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.”

Quote from Chauncey de Pew

“The rays from this beacon, lighting this gateway to the continent, will welcome the poor and the persecuted with the hope and promise of homes and citizenship. It will teach them that there is room and brotherhood for all who will support our institutions and aid in our development; but that those who come to disturb our peace and throne, our laws, our aliens and enemies forever.”

~ Chauncey de Pew via Barbara Samuells; this quote should be next to the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty.