Breaking! Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns

Marjorie Taylor Green just resigned.
“No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.
“The debt goes higher.”
She said her resignation is effective January 5, 2026.
My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1
— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025
I don t know everything about MTG but she seemed to be one of the good ones.
She was a fighter.
Knowing the little I know about her, I think it is sad that she is resigning.
But she better not join democrats !
I don’t disagree with anything she said. People are to quick to judge based on current trends and gossip, There are some on the right that are nearly as bad as on the left.
When Feelings Lead Us Astray From Facts. You’ve abandoned rationality and entered into stupid, fear-driven emotionalism.